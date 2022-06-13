Experts clear spectrum of doubts related to TSPSC

Published Date - 11:55 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

During an interactive session at the awareness programme held on Monday, the subject experts cleared the doubts and instilled confidence in the minds of the job aspirants with their inspiring words.

Here are excerpts from the interaction of CSB IAS Academy Director Balalatha Mallavarapu and Vepa Academy director Dr CS Vepa with the job aspirants.

Nasreen (Nalgonda): I am preparing for Group-I of TSPSC. As a science background student, how should I prepare for history, polity and geography papers?

Balalatha: 80 per cent of the candidates from Telangana State, who got ranks in the UPSC examination, were BTech background candidates. Students with a science background would generally have a subject-oriented mind and discipline. With sincere study, you can get a good hold on social sciences related papers in just six to seven months.

Saida Naik (Damaracherla): I have travelled 80 kilometres to attend the awareness programme in Nalgonda. I completed Bachelor of Arts from Dr BR Ambedkar Open University and I’m am a Telugu medium student. Can I crack the competitive exams like UPSC?

Balalatha: First, qualify in the prelims examination of UPSC and later meet me. I will take responsibility of making you an IAS officer. (The venue of the programme reverberated with applause hearing the promise).

P Ramu (Peddapally): Is coaching in famous institutions mandatory to excel in UPSC and TSPSC examinations?

Balalatha: Definitely not. Half of the candidates from Telangana State who got ranks in UPSC examination belong to middle class and poor families. Hard work and effective preparation policy are the only keys for cracking the UPSC or TSPSC examination.

Ayesha (Nalgonda): Does consumption of sugar show impact on memory power?

Vepa: Unless a diabetic patient, sugar consumption will not have any impact on memory. You are all young, and definitely not diabetic. Hence, you can eat sugar and sweets. It would not have any impact on your memory power.

Latha: I am topper in Mathematics until class 10 in school. But, arithmetic and remembering the years in the history are the biggest problems in my preparations for Group-I of TSPSC. How can I overcome it?

Balalatha: When preparing for the UPSC, I prepared charts with details of ancient Indian medieval history in A4 size sheets and a total 20 sheets covered the entire topic. I read the sheets two or three times a day for 20 days. The content was naturally stored in my mind. Try to follow this technique.