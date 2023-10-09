Explained: What is Model Code of Conduct

It strictly prohibits corrupt practices like bribing voters, voter intimidation, and canvassing near polling stations. Respect for individuals' private lives and homes is highlighted, discouraging demonstrations or picketing outside residences.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:44 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in five states – Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana – which will go to the polls next month.

The Model Code of Conduct provides comprehensive guidelines for political parties and candidates during elections. It emphasizes maintaining peace and harmony, avoiding criticism based on personal matters, refraining from appeals to caste or religious sentiments, and not using places of worship for election propaganda.

Regarding meetings and processions, organizers must inform local authorities in advance, comply with any restrictions, and coordinate to prevent clashes with other parties’ events. Processions should be organized to minimize traffic disruption and follow police instructions.

On polling day, parties should cooperate with election officers, provide identity badges to authorized workers, and refrain from serving or distributing liquor. They should also avoid crowding near polling booths to prevent confrontations.

The guidelines also cover polling booths, emphasizing that only voters with valid passes should enter.

Observers appointed by the Election Commission are available to address any specific complaints or problems regarding the conduct of elections.

From the time elections are announced by Commission, Ministers and other authorities shall not announce any financial grants in any form or promises thereof and lay foundation stones etc. of projects or schemes of any kind.

Also shall not make any promise of construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities and make any ad-hoc appointments in Government, Public Undertakings etc. which may have the effect of influencing the voters in favor of the party in power.

The party in power is instructed to refrain from using official resources for election campaigning and to ensure equal access to public places for all parties. Restrictions on using government accommodation for campaign purposes are also outlined.

Additionally, the Code provides guidelines for election manifestos. While political parties have the right to release manifestos, they must not promise anything that contradicts constitutional principles or exerts undue influence on voters. Manifestos should be released outside the prohibitory periods defined by the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Overall, the Model Code of Conduct aims to ensure fair, transparent, and peaceful elections, respecting the democratic process and citizens’ right to vote freely.