Explainer: What are Electoral Bonds?

Electoral bonds (EBs) are bearer instruments, like currency notes. The electoral bonds were introduced with the Finance Bill (2017). On January 29, 2018 the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018.

15 February 2024

Hyderabad: In a landmark judgement that delivered a big blow to the government, the Supreme Court on Thursday annulled the electoral bonds scheme for political funding, saying it violates the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

In its verdict months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the apex court ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose to the Election Commission the names of the contributors to the six-year-old scheme.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud directed that the SBI must disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties. The information should include the date of encashment and the denomination of the bonds and be submitted to the poll panel by March 6.

What are electoral bonds?

It involves the issuance in the form of promissory notes. Eligible individuals, including Indian citizens and entities incorporated in the country can procure these bonds from specified branches of the State Bank of India (SBI).

These bonds are available for purchase in multiples of Rs 1,000 and can be obtained for any desired value. Sales of electoral bonds occur during specific periods designated by the centre, spanning 10 days each in January, April, July, and October.

To purchase electoral bonds, payments must be made from a bank account that satisfies all Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. These bonds are devoid of any payee’s name and must be used for donations within 15 days of issuance.

Only political parties registered under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951), and those securing a minimum of 1 percent of the votes cast in the preceding general election or state election are eligible to receive donations through bonds.

These parties can obtain a verified account from the EC, into which the bond amounts are deposited within 15 days of purchase.

Upon receipt, the political party is required to encash the amount within the stipulated 15-day period, with the donation subsequently deposited into the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. Additionally, they are made available for a 30-day window during Lok Sabha election years.

As per the BJP’s financial audit data for 2022-23, submitted to the EC, the party received a total of Rs 2,120 crore in donations during this period. Of this amount, 61 percent got from electoral bonds, according to several media reports.

On the other hand, the Congress received Rs 171 crore. In the previous financial year, the Congress party had received Rs 236 crore in donations.