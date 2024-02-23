DGP lauds IITA’s canine training initiative

The Canines Passing-out Parade featured 21 dogs accompanied by 28 canine handlers, undergoing training in various fields such as tracking, apprehension and narcotics detection

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 08:18 PM

Hyderabad: Canines exemplify unconditional love and play a crucial role in aiding police investigations and apprehending suspects, said Director General of Police Ravi Gupta during Canines Passing-out Parade (23rd batch) at Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) in Moinabad on Friday.

The passing-out parade featured 21 dogs accompanied by 28 canine handlers, undergoing training in various fields such as tracking, apprehension and narcotics detection. The breeds included Labrador, German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois and Cocker Spaniel. Since its inception in 2004 with 11 canines, the training programme has graduated a total of 771 canines.

The DGP acknowledged the national acclaim received by IITA for its training programmes, with police departments from various States seeking to train their personnel at the academy.

Intelligence Additional DGP B Shivdhar Reddy appreciated the commendable contributions of police canines to the achievements of the Telangana Police.

Exceptional canines and their handlers were awarded prizes, followed by demonstrations showcasing their skills, including obedience, search and rescue, and crime scene investigation.