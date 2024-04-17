Explore these traditional dishes from podcasts on Audible

If you’re looking to invite people over for a feast, we’ve got you covered with these easy-to-make recipes of kheer, shahi tukda, and green chilli chicken from ‘The Tastes of India’ and ‘Simple Recipes with Sanjeev Kapoor’ podcasts on Audible.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 06:42 PM

Hyderabad: As the summer vacation brings the families together, it is the right time for celebration and delicious feasting, and the perfect occasion to savour these delights with your loved ones. Now, what better way to add to the festivities than with a delightful array of traditional dishes?

If you’re looking to invite people over for a feast, we’ve got you covered with these easy-to-make recipes of kheer, shahi tukda, and green chilli chicken from ‘The Tastes of India’ and ‘Simple Recipes with Sanjeev Kapoor’ podcasts on Audible. Check out these recipes and savour them with your loved ones, making your get-togethers memorable.

Kheer

Ingredients

¾ cup of basmati rice or gobindobhog rice

½ cup of sugar

½ litre of full cream milk. Keep extra 1-2 cups so that you can adjust the consistency if required

100 grams of cashew nuts

100 grams of raisins

1 tsp of ghee

1 tsp of cardamom powder

Method

First, wash the rice till the water comes out clean and then soak it. After a while, drain all the water. Then, rub the rice with your fingers and break it properly

Boil milk in a cooker and once it starts boiling, reduce the heat to very low and add the broken rice to the milk

Then, stir it well. Close the lid and reduce the heat to the lowest and cook for half-an-hour

Turn off the heat and let the pressure release fully on its own before opening the lid. This is very important as the more time you keep it untouched, the more it tastes good and the colour changes from white to a slight pink

Open the lid, add sugar and mix it well

Cook for another 5 to 10 minutes on low heat. Switch off the flame and set it aside

Finally, you can heat the ghee and when it simmers, add raisins and cashews. Fry the cashew nuts in the ghee until lightly golden and after the raisins are plugged.

Add the cashews, raisins and cardamom powder to the kheer and mix well

Cool it to room temperature. The kheer will turn thicker as it cools, so you can add the reserved milk that we kept as needed to adjust the consistency

Eat it hot or serve it cold.

Shahi Tukda

Ingredients

2 litres of whole full-fat milk

4-5 tbsps of sugar or as required

1 tsp of cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron strands (kesar)

4 tbsps of almonds, blanched and sliced

4 tbsps of pistachios, blanched and sliced (Soak almonds and pistachios in hot water and after about 20 to 30 minutes, peel them and slice or chop them)

8 slices of bread

Ghee to deep fry

20-25 almonds, blanched and sliced

20-25 pistachios, blanched and sliced

Some rose petals

For the sugar syrup, you will need

250 g of sugar

250 g water

2-3 pinch of cardamom powder

Method

Let’s begin with rabdi. Firstly, pour the milk into a heavy bottom pan and bring it to a boil over low to medium heat.

Boil the milk, stirring in between until the milk starts to form a layer of cream or malai on top. When you notice that the cream is floating on top, then gently move the creamy layer with the back of a spatula and bring it towards the sides of the pan

Keep scraping this cream and put it back into the milk.

Continue to simmer on a low flame. As it simmers, keep collecting the creamy layer on the sides of the pan. Scrape it and mix it back into the milk. (The cream rises to the top as it simmers, so keep bringing it to the sides of the pan and sticking it there)

This process of collecting the creamy layer must be repeated several times and make sure that you’re stirring the milk gently in between so that the milk does not get burnt from the bottom

Keep in mind that if you do stir too much, you won’t get the layers of the cream in the rabdi, so you need to keep gently stirring it in between

Once the milk reduces to half, add the saffron strands and the cardamom powder and stir gently

Keep collecting the cream and bring it to the sides of the pan and when the milk gets reduced to ⅓ of its original quantity, add the sugar and mix it well

Let it simmer for another 10 minutes on low flame or until it is reduced to about one-fourth of the original quantity

Scrape off the entire creamy layer as well as dried milk solids, add to the thickened milk and stir gently

Switch off the flame and let it cool down. (The entire process takes around two hours)

To make the sugar syrup, add water along with sugar in a pan and keep stirring until the sugar dissolves. Then, let it boil on a high flame. Once it starts boiling, add the cardamom powder and mix it well. Boil for another 3 to 4 minutes and switch off the flame

Now to fry the bread, cut the bread sides and discard them. Then cut the bread into a triangular shape or whatever shape you want, and set it aside

Now heat ghee or oil in a pan and deep fry these bread pieces from both sides until it is golden and crispy

Once done, transfer the fried pieces on to tissue paper to remove the excess oil. Fry all of the remaining pieces and set it aside.

For assembling, dip the fried bread slices in the sugar syrup. Dip them properly with the help of a spoon, ensuring that the bread slices are coated evenly with the sugar syrup and then take it out on a plate. Also, ensure that you’re not keeping the bread in the sugar syrup for too long or else, the bread will absorb too much sugar syrup and become a little soggy.

Now take a bowl and pour some rabdi into it. Arrange the sugar syrup-soaked bread slices neatly on the rabdi. Then pour the remaining rabdi on the sugar syrup-coated bread slices

Finally, garnish it with sliced and blanched almonds, pistachios and rose petals, and serve the rich Shahi Tukda

Green Chilli Chicken

Ingredients

16-18 cut pieces of medium-sized chicken with bone

40-50 green chillies

Ginger

10-15 pieces of garlic

1 cup of coriander leaves

3 spoons of oil

1 spoon of jeera

Salt as required

½ spoon of haldi powder

Method

Take the cut chicken pieces with bone in a big bowl

Create a paste of garlic, ginger, green chilli and coriander leaves. Add salt and mix it well

Use this paste for the chicken, marinate it well and keep it in the fridge

Add oil to a pan and heat it

Now, add jeera into the pan and once it simmers, add green chilli, salt and mix it well and close the lid for 3-4 minutes to let it cook well

Add the marinated chicken to the pan, add haldi powder and mix it well. Let it cook on a high flame for about 5-10 minutes

Then, lower the flame and let it cook for 20-25 minutes. You will notice that the green chilli softens and this tasty green chilli chicken is now ready to serve!