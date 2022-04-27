Facial Yoga exercises for glowing skin

Published Date - 06:40 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

By Shahnaz Husain

Hyderabad: Face yoga is a natural, alternative option that uses a variety of massage techniques and exercises to target your face, neck, and shoulders. It relaxes, tones and gives a natural boost to the skin, while simultaneously resetting your facial muscle.

When you regularly do facial exercises, the blood circulation increases to that area and that tightens your skin and brings a glow to your face.

When your facial muscles are put to use with face yoga, it stretches the 57 face and neck muscles to tone, firm and boost circulation, for a youthful appearance.

Facial yoga can be extremely beneficial for those who want glowing, youthful skin.

Make a fish face

This pose stretches the neck region and helps tone the jawline and chin. Fish face exercise is the easiest and the best way to ensure a firmer-looking skin.

Fill your mouth up with as much air as possible. Puff up your cheeks to accommodate more air. Now, shift the air from one side to the other with as much speed as possible. Practise this for a couple of minutes every day to achieve glowing skin and fuller cheeks.

Alternatively, softly close your lips and then draw your cheeks inwards as much as possible, making a ‘fish face’ look. Try smiling while holding this posture for about 15 seconds and then withdraw. Repeat this exercise for about next five minutes.

For wrinkle-free facial skin, try this yoga ‘asana’, along with Pranayama. Stand straight and place feet and legs wide apart. Cover face with palms and breathe deeply and quickly for 10 counts. Then while continuing breathing, rub the face with the fingers, starting from the chin and going to the forehead. Include the area around the eyes. This helps to make the skin smooth, firm and radiant.

Anti-ageing exercise for forehead

Did you know that frowning is an exercise for the forehead? Frown as much as possible, pulling the eyebrows towards one another. Then, lift the eyebrows as far as possible. While doing this, open your eyes as much as you can. Relax them and repeat 5 times.

Try this anti-ageing facial yoga for forehead: Place both hands on the forehead facing inwards and spread all of the fingers out between the eyebrows and hairline. Now, gently sweep the fingers outwards across the forehead, applying light pressure to tighten the skin.

Relax and repeat 10 times.

For your eyes only This benefits the eyes and the skin around the eyes, especially for people who are glued to computer and television screens for long periods. Keeping your head still, move only the eyes up and down 10 times. Then move them from one side to the other 10 times. Then, roll the eyes, first clockwise and then anticlockwise, for a total of 10 times.

Widen your eyes as big as you can for your best surprised face. Hold this expression as long as you can — even until your eyes start to water! After that, relax your face and repeat.

Look upwards and raise your eyebrows at the same time. Then gently close your eyelids, while still looking up. Since our eyelids have the tendency to droop with age, this stretching exercise can help keep them firm.

