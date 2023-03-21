Facilities for job aspirants get better at District Libraries in Khammam

For the past few months the libraries in Khammam are crowded with the youth visiting the libraries to refer competitive books to score better in the exams

By James Edwin Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Dr. GSR Trust is providing free lunch to around 200 job aspirants visiting daily District Library in Kothagudem.

Khammam: Facilities for job aspirants got better at District Libraries in erstwhile Khammam district enabling unemployed youth to continue their preparations for job tests comfortably.

For the past few months the libraries are crowded with the youth visiting the libraries to refer competitive books to score better in the exams. Though there is a slight fall in number of youth visiting the libraries following TSPSC question paper leak, majority of job aspirants continue to carry out their preparations at the libraries, classes run by Telangana State Study Circle for SC/ST, BC and minorities and coaching centres being run by ITDA Bhadrachalam.

In Khammam, job aspirants are busy in their preparations at District Library and City Library. The District Library chairman Umamaheshwar Rao has been offering free lunch to youth coming from rural areas for preparation.

Similarly in Kothagudem, Dr. GSR Charitable Trust chairman and Director Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao is offering free lunch, tea in morning and evening to around 200 youth daily. He also arranged internet and Wi-Fi facilities for the benefit of the job aspirants at the library.

Daily and weekly tests are being conducted by the trust for the candidates appearing for Groups besides providing study material. The trust also planned a grand test for the job aspirants to help them perform better in the competitive tests.

“The facilities at the library help us a lot in our preparation as poor students depend on libraries. The kind gesture by the trust helping us to stay in the library all through the day without the need for going home for lunch,” said an aspirant Komuram Keerthy.

Referring to the latest developments caused by the question paper leak she hoped that the things may settle down shortly. “We cannot stop our preparations midway just because of some aberrations,” she added.

Also Read Teja variety chilli fetches record price of Rs 25,550 per quintal in Khammam