Teja variety chilli fetches record price of Rs 25,550 per quintal in Khammam

Teja variety chilli fetched a record price of Rs. 25,550 per quintal in Khammam Agricultural Market on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar took part in ‘jenda pata’ at Khammam Market on Monday.

Khammam: Teja variety chilli fetched a record price of Rs. 25,550 per quintal in Khammam Agricultural Market on Monday. It was the highest price per quintal of chilli fetched in the history of Khammam market.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who took part in ‘jenda pata’ (price bidding) said Khammam Market would be made a hub for chilli in the international market.

Khammam chilli has reached a record price in Telangana. Entire produce farmers brought to the market would be bought and famers need not worry about it, the minister said.

Ajay Kumar noted that agriculture has become profitable after the formation of Telangana and the State government was extending many benefits to farmers. Chilli grown in Khammam has great demand internationally. Chinese companies procuring chilli in Khammam and exporting to China.

Later in the day the minister inaugurated the newly constructed 1000 tonne capacity primary agricultural cooperative credit society warehouse at Nagulavancha village of Chintakani mandal of Madhira constituency in the district.

He also inaugurated Palle Dawakhana set up with Rs.16 lakh at Proddatur village in the mandal, new facilities developed under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme at Mandal Parishad Primary School with Rs.13 lakh and a gram panchayat building at Garlapadu of Bonakal mandal.

Addressing a gathering Ajay Kumar said under the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao rule villages witnessed development. CC roads and drainages were built, safe drinking water and uninterrupted power were being supplied in the villages.

Khammam district was developing like never before. The State government was releasing funds every month for the development of villages. Rs. 3 lakh would be given to build houses for those who have their own land, the minister said.

ZP chairman L Kamal Raju, Seed Development Corporation chairman K Koteshwar Rao, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, Khammam market chairperson D Shweta and others were present.