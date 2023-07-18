Fact check: Did flight passengers truly witness Chandrayaan-3 launch?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:19 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: In a recent viral video circulating on social media platforms, netizens have been sharing visuals claiming them to be the recent launch of Chandrayaan-3. However, a fact-check reveals that the video in question can be traced back to at least December 2022 and has no connection to the Chandrayaan-3 mission whatsoever.

The misleading claims accompanying the video suggest that passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Dhaka witnessed the Chandrayaan-3 launch. However, these assertions are baseless and lack any factual evidence to support them.

Upon closer examination, it becomes apparent that the video is neither recent nor does it depict the launch of Chandrayaan-3. Instead, it can be attributed to the launch of SpaceX Falcon 9, a completely unrelated event. The video was originally uploaded on a Facebook page named ‘NasaNet’ on December 24, 2022.

https://fb.watch/lRZSq1DWL3/

Interestingly, the false narrative associated with the video bears a striking resemblance to a report published by The Independent back in December 2022.

The article, titled “Passengers see SpaceX rocket launch from plane window,” https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/passengers-see-spacex-rocket-launch-from-plane-window-b2246749.html featured visuals similar to the misleading video. According to The Independent’s report, passengers aboard a plane flying past Florida were fortunate enough to witness the awe-inspiring launch of a SpaceX rocket.

The viral video purporting to show the recent launch of Chandrayaan-3 is an old and unrelated clip from a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch in December 2022.