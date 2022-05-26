Fake job gang busted in Mancherial

Published Date - 08:55 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Mancherial: A three-member gang involved in duping the public under the guise of providing jobs to the unemployed was busted by Hajipur police. They were produced before pressmen here on Thursday.

Briefing details of the arrests, in-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan said that the accused persons were Gudelli Thirupati from Naspur, Namani Sathish of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district and Sujatha Thakur, a resident of ECIL in Hyderabad.

Thirupathi and Sathish were detained at their residences, while Sujatha was apprehended in Hyderabad, following a case registered against the three based on a complaint received from Boddu Rajitha of Karnamamidi village in Hajipur mandal and Bairi Ravi Kumar of Donabanda in this mandal.

On being interrogated, Thirupathi and Satheesh confessed to committing the offence to make fast bucks in shortcut ways by forming a gang with Sujatha for quite a long time. The three admitted that they cheated the gullible jobless by promising to offer placements with Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya through Suchitra Educational Society run by Sujatha.

The three revealed that they extracted Rs 80,000 from Rajitha and Rs 1.60 lakh from Ravi by assuring to provide jobs with government run educational institutions. They disclosed that they issued fake letters of appointments to win the trust of the candidates. They admitted that they demanded somewhere between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh to offer employment opportunities.He requested the public not to fall prey to the fraudsters and not to get jobs by offering bribes to unknown persons.

