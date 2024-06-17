Falaknuma in ‘very bad condition’: BJP’s Madhavi Latha

This slum area is in very poor condition. There is no proper water facility, and drainage water is mixing with drinking water, causing significant suffering for the residents.

By ANI Updated On - 17 June 2024, 10:59 AM

Hyderabad: BJP leader Madhavi Latha, who lost recent Lok Sabha election, inspected a slum area and expressed concern about the living conditions in Hyderabad’s Falaknuma on Sunday.

“Here is a slum area that is in a very bad condition. No proper water facility is there. The drainage water and drinking water are (mixing) together. People are suffering a lot here. There is no outlet for drainage water. There is no facility for government school… Go and see the condition of Primary school…Its bathroom is not functioning properly… Its lone teacher does not properly report to duty. We will file a complaint regarding this…,” Latha told ANI.

“What is the point of students getting an education under such circumstances? We will not leave the matters unaddressed,” Latha added.

“People have started to vomit. Once upon a time, 14 people died there,” Latha claimed.

Taking to her official social media account, X, the BJP leader said, “Smt. K. Madhavi Latha Ji visited Ravindra Nagar Naik Colony in Falaknuma, Hyderabad as part of the Meet and Greet Program. She actively engaged with the residents, attentively listened to their grievances, and assured them of her unwavering commitment to addressing and resolving the issues affecting the colony. Later, she also performed pooja at the Hanuman Mandir and Kalika Mata temple”.

Madhavi Latha lost to Asaduddin Owaisi by a margin of more than three lakh votes in Hyderabad. While Owaisi got 6,61,981 votes, Madhavi Latha received 3,23,894 votes.

The BJP has won eight seats in Telangana, the Congress eight and the AIMIM won one seat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections who results were declared on Tuesday. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BRS (then TRS) won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.