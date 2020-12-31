Fall in theft, chain snatching in Khammam

Besides effective policing, the police officials ascribe the decline in crime rate to the pandemic that led to lockdown which in turn confined the public to their homes for a long period, a phenomena that kept thieves in check

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Khammam: The coronavirus pandemic probably had a positive side to it, if the fall in the number of theft cases as well as chain snatching incidents in erstwhile Khammam district in the year 2020 was any indication. Besides effective policing, the police officials ascribe the decline in crime rate to the pandemic that led to lockdown which in turn confined the public to their homes for a long period, a phenomena that kept thieves in check.

According to an annual crime report released by police, there has been a 65 per cent reduction in ordinary theft cases and 52 per cent fall in chain snatching incidents under Khammam police commissionerate in the year 2020.

On the other hand the recovery rate of stolen property has gone up by 22 per cent. As many as 221 property offenders involved in 195 theft cases were arrested and property worth around Rs 1.90 crore was recovered. The response time to dial 100 number calls was 10.92 minutes and around 35,683 calls have been attended by the police. Task Force police conducted as many as 320 raids wherein banned products like gutka and ganja and other material worth Rs 93.20 lakh were seized.

In Kothagudem district there has been a 24 per cent fall in ordinary theft cases while the recovery rate was 51.64 per cent. A total of 4185 cases were registered across the district and of them 128 cases were theft cases. Stolen property worth Rs 1.44 crore was recovered.

The traffic police in the district imposed hefty penalties amounting to Rs 12 crore even as the public faced severe financial crunch caused by the Covid-19. A whopping 4.33 lakh traffic violation cases were booked. Similarly Rs 16.87 lakh penalties were imposed in as many as 1,589 drunk and drive cases. The police have seized about 9,085 kg of ganja worth around Rs13.62 crore in 66 cases.

