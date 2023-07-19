False cases being booked agaisnt BJP leaders, workers: Eatala Rajender

Huzurnagar MLA Eatala Rajender alleged that BRS leaders were asserting pressure on police to book cases against BJP leaders and workers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana election campaign committee chairman and Huzurnagar MLA Eatala Rajender has accused the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of framing false cases against BJP leaders and functionaries.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Eatala alleged that the BRS leaders were asserting pressure on police to book cases against BJP leaders and workers. Citing the Goshamahal incident, Eatala alleged that the police, on the instruction of BRS leadership had filed cases against a BJP corporator and cadres under stringent sections of IPC. Even in the incident related to a person allegedly urinating in front of the Shivaji statue in Gajwel, the police had booked cases against BJP workers under non-bailable sections, he said.

“BRS should not forget that BJP is in power at the Centre and several States. We will not keep silent and react strongly,”he said.