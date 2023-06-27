I am not leaving BJP, clarifies Eatala Rajender

Eatala Rajender said that he joined the BJP with a commitment and hence there was no question of leaving the party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Hyderabad: Amid speculation that he may leave the BJP and join Congress, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday clarified that he had no plans to leave the party and that the speculation was the creation of rival parties and media.

Speaking to the media, Rajender said that he joined the BJP with a commitment and hence there was no question of leaving the party. “Changing a party is a big decision.

One cannot change a party just like that. I did not leave BRS. I was removed from the party. I joined BJP as I feel that it was the only party which could defeat BRS,”he said.

He said that in a political party a difference of opinion would be there, that does not mean that there is a crisis in the party. “BJP’s aim is to defeat BRS and throw Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao out of power. There will be always difference of opinion among leaders. We will sort it out soon. We all are working with a mission,” he said.

He clarified that he went to Delhi only when he was summoned by the party high command and that he never raised personal issues during meetings and discussions. “I briefed the high command about political development in the State. I never demanded posts. I was in BRS for over 20-years. I did not have enemy in that party. I never maintained groups. So where is the question of maintaining groups in BJP ,”he asked.

Commenting on Dharni portal, Rajender said that it was only beneficial for the Chief Minister and the ruling party leaders and that the poor were facing a lot of problem. He said his party would scrap the Dharni after coming to power.