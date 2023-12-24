Five including two family members of Navy officer killed in road crash in Narayanpet district

Reports said the two cars coming in the opposite direction collided leading to death.

24 December 23

Hyderabad: Five persons including three women were killed on the spot and two others were injured in a ghastly road accident that took place near Jakler village of Makhtal mandal in Narayanpet district, about 160 kilometres from here on Sunday evening. The victims included the wife and daughter of an Indian Navy employee, reports reaching here said.

According to information available, an Indian Navy officer Deepak Samal and his family member were going to Hyderabad from Karwar in a car, while another car carrying Khaleel, Moulali and Rahima Begum was on its way from Hydeabad to Neelahalli village in Karnataka. Both cars collided head-on near Jakler village.

Police said Deepak Samal’s wife Prabhita (32) her daughter Asmita (7), were killed on the spot, while occupants of the other car Khaleel, Moulali and Rahima Begum too died on the spot. Deepak Samal and another injured person were shifted to hospitals. Their condition was stated to be critical.