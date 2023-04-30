Fans unveil Rohit Sharma’s 60 feet cut-out in Hyderabad on his 36th birthday

His fans in Hyderabad unveiled a 60 feet cut-out of him at RTC X roads and poured milk over his life-size poster.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of cricketer Rohit Sharma’s 36th birthday, his fans in Hyderabad unveiled a 60 feet cut-out of him at RTC X roads. Pouring milk over his life-size poster along with blasting the confetti, they chanted slogans in support of the Indian skipper.

“It looks like Rohit has more fans in Hyderabad after Mumbai,” tweeted one user appreciating their love for their idol. Interestingly, along with the cut-out, they also printed a smaller banner on which they had hero Jr. NTR’s picture as well. Some of them also danced holding the posters of heroes Nani and Allu Arjun.

This grand gesture by them, although loved by many, was also met with some negative comments. Hardcore SRH fans questioned why the MI flag was being waved in Hyderabad, and other cricketers’ like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar’s fans argued that their idols were far better than Rohit Sharma. Apart from that, some questioned the wastage of milk.

Although putting up life-size hoardings and banners is a worldwide phenomenon, there is something different about the cut-outs culture in India. Perhaps it is the pomp and splendor with which these cut-outs are drenched with fresh milk.

While it was initially only superstar heroes and some politicians who were accorded this gesture, these days cricketers are also receiving that god-like treatment. Last year on former skipper Virat Kohli’s birthday as well, a similar cut-out was unveiled in the city.

Rcb ki cup ledu, Mumbai ki tirugu ledu. – Hyderabad giving them back what they did at Chinnaswamy. Karma and Rohit Sharma always hits back. 💙🛐

#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/9ZRDqipQQq — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@Hydrogen_45) April 30, 2023

Huge crowd emerged in Hyderabad to see Rohit sharma's cutout today on his birthday. 🔥#HappyBirthdayRohitpic.twitter.com/Rgk7FwYZta — Mufaddal Vodra (@mufaddal_vodra) April 30, 2023