Farah and Ashley mentor 200 Indian dancers

The two choreographers touch upon the uncertainities facing the creative field in wake of the outbreak

By | Published: 5:55 pm

Following a three-day choreography camp organised by Ashley Lobo’s institute The Danceworx, the Indian-Australian choreographer engaged in a discussion with renowned film and stage choreographer/director Farah Khan on how to build a professional dance career within the evolving dance scenario in India and overseas. The session saw over 200 students participating enthusiastically.

Farah Khan said, “Dance was a very good way for me to forget my troubles at home and the circumstances that we were living in. For me, there was a joy that I would get. Dance actually saved my life at that point,” she said. Ashley couldn’t agree more. “I think this is very common. It is said that you never choose dance, dance chooses you. It’s always an accident,” he added.

With the gross uncertainty that performing artists are faced with the current Covid-era, the two dance maestros said, “Today is a great time for people who are trained in dance and who can choreograph because there is so much work. It’s not only about doing work in films. There is so much work on television, thousands of reality shows. Today there is a different industry where you can do corporate shows. If you do a film song that does well, it becomes your legacy. But if you want to make money and you want a career, there are so many options now, none of which were available to us when we started work,” Farah said.