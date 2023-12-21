| Farm Labourer Falls To Death In Well In Mancherial

Farm labourer falls to death in well in Mancherial

Perala Ramaswamy from Gangannapet village in Utnoor and working for Ippa Laxman died on the spot when he fell into the well.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Perala Ramaswamy from Gangannapet village in Utnoor and working for Ippa Laxman died on the spot when he fell into the well.

Mancherial: A 42-year old daily wage earner died after falling in a farm well at Nelkivenkatapur village in Dandepalli mandal on Thursday evening.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector K Prasad said Perala Ramaswamy from Gangannapet village in Utnoor and working for Ippa Laxman died on the spot when he fell into the well. He was fishing at the time of the mishap. His employer realised that Ramaswamy died when he went missing on Wednesday. Ramaswamy’s body was found in the well.

Based on a complaint received from Geetha, the daughter of Ramaswamy, a case was registered. Investigation is on.