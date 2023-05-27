Farm labourer’s son from Telangana gets admission invite from IIAE, Delhi

Pancherpula Srinivas had secured the 3,664th rank in the Aircraft Management Engineering Common Entrance Test (AMECET)-2023

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Pancherpula Srinivas

Mancherial: The son of a farm labourer and a student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli, is all set to bag a seat at the Indian Institute of Aircraft Engineering (IIAE), New Delhi after he qualified in the Aircraft Management Engineering Common Entrance Test (AMECET)-2023. He received a letter from the IIAE on Friday, informing him that he was shortlisted for admission and asking him to attend a counselling session.

TSWR CoE Principal Inala Saidulu said Pancherpula Srinivas had secured the 3,664th rank in the common entrance test of which results were declared on May 18. Srinivas is the maiden student from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions to have qualified for admission into aircraft engineering, he said, adding that Srinivas was eligible to get a 15 percent concession on the fee.

Srinivas hails from the remote Badampalli village in Jannaram mandal. His father Rajanna is an agricultural daily wage earner and mother Padma is a home-maker. Srinivas, who has dreams of joining the Indian Air Force after graduating from the IIAE, had scored 890 marks in Intermediate.

