Cong govt canceled Rs 100 crore granted to Edupayala: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 07:49 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is addressing cadre in Papannapet mandal headquarters in Medak district on Friday.

Medak: Former Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Congress government has canceled the Rs 100 crore fund the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government granted for the development of Sri Vanaa Durga Bhavani Temple Edupayala, which is a most sought-after spiritual tourist destination in Medak district.

Addressing the Medak Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting of party workers in Papannapet mandal of Medak assembly segment on Friday, the Former Minister has said Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had granted the Rs 100 crore fund for Edupayala, Medical College for Medak, ring road around Medak town apart from making Ramayampet a revenue division.

However, he has said that Congress had shown what they would do in the days to come by canceling the funds sanctioned earlier to the district. Rao has called upon the cadre to educate the voters on how the Congress had cheated them by promising them a host of schemes they could not keep.

He has said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised to make legislation in assembly on 6 guarantees but no step was laid towards that so far. The Former Minister has said that the Congress came to power by promising Rs 500 incentive on quintal paddy when the Vanakalam harvest was on, but they could not offer the benefit to the farmers even for the Yasangi harvest.

Rao has called upon the Party cadre to educate the voters on how efficiently BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy had worked as an officer throughout his career, particularly during his stint in Medak district. Rao has said that Venkatrami Reddy would do a great service to the people here if they send him to Lok Sabha. Later, he also addressed another meeting in Chinna Shankarampet mandal. Former MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy and others were present.