Farmer dies of electrocution in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Warangal: Guguloth Ramulu (40), a farmer, died of electrocution in his fields at Balu Thanda of Khanapuram Mandal in the district on Tuesday. It is reported that he accidentally came into contact with electric wires and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to the Narsampet area hospital for autopsy.

He is survived by his wife and two children.