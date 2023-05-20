Podu land pattas to tribals soon in Narsampet constituency: MLA Sudarshan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said all necessary preparations have been made for the distribution of podu land titles to Scheduled Tribe (ST) farmers in the constituency

Warangal: Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said all necessary preparations have been made for the distribution of podu land titles to Scheduled Tribe (ST) farmers in the constituency. Highlighting the progress made, he said the distribution process was scheduled to begin at the end of this month.

With focus on benefiting 3,371 farmers residing in Nallabelli and Khanapuram mandals, Sudarshan Reddy said the printing of land titles was completed for an expansive area encompassing 7,333 acres. The initiative aimed to empower ST farmers by recognizing their rightful ownership of the land, he said.

In a statement, Reddy also added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would launch distribution of the patta documents to the podu farmers in the State. As of now, 360 additional applications were under consideration, reflecting the significant interest and demand for land titles among farmers. The State government had successfully concluded the surveying process and fixed the boundaries for the land parcels, he said.

The MLA also assured that a decision regarding the allocation of pattas to the BCs who were in possession of podu land and others would be taken soon.

