Farmer electrocuted in Suryapet

Suryapet: A farmer was electrocuted at Polimera Surya Thanda of Chivvemla mandal in Suryapet district on Monday.

The victim was identified as Banothu Venkanna(40).

According to the police, the victim was trying to fix a fuse to a transformer near his agricultural field after power disruption. Though electricity officials were informed, the farmer resorted to fix a new fuse with the intention of restoring electricity supply.

The body of the farmer was shifted to Government General Hospital at Suryapet for autopsy. Chivvemla police filed a case and taken up investigation.

