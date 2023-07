Farmer found hanging in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Sangareddy: A farmer was found hanging from a tree at Dumpalapally village in Dubbakka Mandal on Sunday.

According to the police, Kukkala Bikshapathi (45) of the same village, was reportedly facing financial problems.

He was survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Dubbaka SI Gangaraju said a case was registered and investigation was on.