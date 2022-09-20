33-year-old woman from Somalia undergoes chemo, delivers baby in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:32 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: The oncologists at Medicover Cancer Institute, Hitec City on Tuesday announced that they have treated a 33-year-old pregnant woman from Somalia, Fadumo Mohammad Omar, who was diagnosed with locally advanced stage three breast cancer, and enabled her to deliver the baby safely.

The pregnant woman from Somalia was administered chemotherapy treatment and the health condition of the foetus during the course of the therapy was constantly monitored, Dr. Saadvik Raghuram, Medical Oncologist from Medicover Cancer Institute, said.

“We had to conduct the treatment because if there was any delay, then cancer would have spread all over the body. She successfully completed all the courses of chemo and even delivered a healthy baby boy,” he said. The family of the Fadumo Mohammad Omar thanked the hospital oncologists for saving both the mother and child from a critical medical condition.