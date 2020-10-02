Farmer injured in sloth bear attack in Medak

By | Published: 3:59 pm

Medak: A farmer has sustained serious injuries in an attack by a herd of sloth in Kothapally village in Haveli Ghanpur Mandal on Friday early morning.

The victim was identified as Narla Mogulaiah (51). He was rushed to Area Hospital Medak and shifted to Gandhi Hospital Secunderabad later after providing first aid. According to locals, Mogulaiah went to his farm on Friday morning, when he came across three sloth bears, which attacked him. Mogulaiah has sustained injuries on his head, hand, leg and face.

Saying that she just spoke to doctors at Gandhi Hospital, DFO, Padmajarani told Telangana Today that Mogulaiah’s condition was stable. She has further said that they will monitor the movement of sloth bears and make them retreat into the forest area. Padmajarani has further said that they will bear all the medical bills of Mogulaiah.

