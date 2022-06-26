Farmers concerned over lightning strikes in Adilabad

Adilabad: While the long spell of rains brought cheer to all, the lightning strikes became a cause for concern for the farmers.

Evidently, 10 farmers including a woman and a boy were stuck dead by lightning in different parts of erstwhile Adilabad district over the fortnight. Farmers are now tensed by the consecutive deaths caused by the high voltage discharge of electricity. They are demanding the government to sanction compensation to the victims in case of deaths due to lightning.

The government is currently extending life insurance provision to farmers under Rythu Bima through which kin of the victim are given Rs 5 lakh. The bereaved family is also entitled to get Rs 50,000 if it loses its breadwinner under Apathbandhu scheme. However, there is no awareness among the public over this initiative.

On June 24, Shaik Ayub (40), a farm labourer was killed on the spot after being struck by lightning when he was engaged in a farm activity at Rajulguda hamlet under Mankapur village of Narnoor mandal centre. Similarly, Rauthu Ravuji (42), a farmer, was struck dead by lightning when he was sowing cotton seeds in his farm in Chintalamanepalli mandal centre on the same day.

Vagathkar Suguna (30), a woman farmer was killed on the spot by the lightning when she and her husband Tukaram were sowing cotton seeds in their farm at Mukhra (B) village in Echoda mandal on June 24. Sende Nagu Bai (35) and her son Vishnu (6) were struck dead by lighting at Indani village in Wankidi mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on June 19. Goskulla Ashanna Yadav (50), a resident of Dhanora village in Adilabad district died after being struck by lightning on June 11.