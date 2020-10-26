Farmers in Punjab burn effigies of PM Modi, Corporates

Ryots performed’Ravana Dahan’ using the effigies of PM Narendra Modi and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani on the occasion of Dasara

Chandigarh: The heat generated by the farmers’ protest in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan against the three controversial farm laws continued to singe the BJP government at the Centre with the ryots performing ‘Ravana Dahan’ using the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani on the occasion of Dasara on Sunday.

Reports said massive protest demonstrations were held at Patiala, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Ludhiana, Moga, Jalandhar, Muktsar and other districts, where villagers set ablaze 20-30-foot-tall effigies of Modi and the corporate honchos, symbolically comparing them to modern-day Ravana.

In Punjab, protests continued in over 50 cities and towns spanning 14 districts following the call given by BKU Ekta Ugrahan. In most places, villagers made effigies using photographs of the Prime Minister and corporate logos, and set them on fire. Activists, including farmers, women, children, youths, elderly, labourers, artists and writers, participated in the effigy-burning processions across the Malwa districts in Punjab in huge numbers.

BKU Ekta Ugrahan State general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan said people not only from rural belts but also from cities and urban areas participated in their protests to support farmers.

“Effigies of Modi and the corporates were burnt as a symbolic protest against the Central government. With the participation of people from different backgrounds and professions in Sunday’s protest, the entire Punjabi society stood united with the farmers in their fight against the Centre,” he said, adding that despite paddy harvesting and wheat sowing season going on, the protests were only getting intensified by farmers across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

BKU Ekta Ugrahan State president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said farmers would now rest only after the three farm laws were rolled back by the Centre. “BJP leaders are playing dirty politics on the issue, and the latest example is the statement of BJP president JP Nadda in which he purportedly termed protesting farmers as ‘middlemen’,” he said, adding that the Modi government was hell-bent on destroying the agrarian fabric of the country.

Meanwhile, 30 farm organisations of Punjab under the umbrella of Sanjha Morcha also announced that they would participate in the national-level meeting of farmers on October 27 to decide the next course of action.

