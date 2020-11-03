Farmers perform Ksheerabhishekham to CM’s portrait in Nalgonda

The new land records management system would help the farmers in a big way and relieve them of making rounds to the registration office for registration during the land transactions.

Nalgonda: Farmers impressed by the features of Dharani portal performed Ksheerabhishekham to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the premises of Tahsildar office of Nalgonda. The farmers also thanked the officials for explaining the features of Dharani portal at a programme in which Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy launched the portal and handed over pattadar passbook and documents to the first beneficiary in the district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, P Rama Krishna, resident of Pedda Suraram village and first beneficiary of Dharani portal in Nalgonda district, told that he was surprised after completing the land registration and issuance of Pattadar Passbook for his two acres land within half an hour time. The new land records management system would help the farmers in a big way and relieve them of making rounds to the registration office for registration during the land transactions.

Kodadaka Murthaiah, a farmer and resident of Chandanpally, said after booking a slot at Mee Seva Centre, he received a message on his mobile phone about the time and date for registration of land at the office of Tahsildar-cum-Joint-Sub Registrar. He is going to get registration, mutation of land and paddar passbook for his half an acre land within 24 hours, which was pending for the three months due to some technical reasons.

Another farmer Avaganti Amarender Reddy, a native of Anneparthy village, said that the Dharani portal has also reduced the cost of registration of the agricultural land. After submitting all the required documents online, the registration fee was also generated automatically, he added. Tahsildar and Joint Sub-Registrar Mandadi Nagarjuna Reddy said earlier, it would take one month time for the farmers for completion of registration, mutation of the land and pattadar passbook. Through Dharani portal, they would complete all the process and hand over pattadar passbook to the farmer within half an hour.

