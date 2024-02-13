| Farmers Protest What Are The Demands All You Need To Know

Farmers Protest: What are the demands? All you need to know

Two years after forcing the repeal of three agricultural bills through a year of protests at Delhi’s borders in 2021, farm unions from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are marching towards Delhi.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 13 February 2024, 09:43 AM

Barricades put up at Singhu border in view of farmers Delhi Chalo march, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Hyderabad: Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are making their way towards Delhi, following failed negotiations with Union ministers on Monday.

The demands put forth by the farmers’ unions are:

Legal guarantee for MSP: Enactment of a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops as recommended by National Commission on Farmers led by MS Swaminathan in 2005.

Loan Waiver: Farmers are demanding a waiver on farm loans across the nation.

Withdrawl of Police Cases: Farmers union seek withdrawl of cases against them during 2020-21 protests against the three agriculture laws. Later, the three laws were repealed by the government.

Justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims : Farmers demand the stringent action against the accused in violence which took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021 when four farmers mowed down by a vehicle. Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra is the primary accused in the case.

Pension, Memorial for farmers: A monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for every farmer and also grant of land in Delhi for building a memorial for farmers who died during 2020-21 protests.