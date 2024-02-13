Farmers Protest: What are the demands? All you need to know

Two years after forcing the repeal of three agricultural bills through a year of protests at Delhi’s borders in 2021, farm unions from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are marching towards Delhi.
Hyderabad: Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are making their way towards Delhi, following failed negotiations with Union ministers on Monday.
The demands put forth by the farmers’ unions are:
Legal guarantee for MSP: Enactment of a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops as recommended by National Commission on Farmers led by MS Swaminathan in 2005.
Loan Waiver: Farmers are demanding a waiver on farm loans across the nation.
Withdrawl of Police Cases: Farmers union seek withdrawl of cases against them during 2020-21 protests against the three agriculture laws. Later, the three laws were repealed by the government.
Justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims : Farmers demand the stringent action against the accused in violence which took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021 when four farmers mowed down by a vehicle. Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra is the primary accused in the case.
Pension, Memorial for farmers: A monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for every farmer and also grant of land in Delhi for building a memorial for farmers who died during 2020-21 protests.