Mahabubabad: School bus overturns near Kesamudram, students sustain minor injuries

A school bus carrying 22 students from Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Kesamudram overturned on the bypass road near Kesamudram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Representational Image

Mahabubabad: A school bus carrying 22 students from Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Kesamudram overturned on the bypass road near Kesamudram on Monday evening. The students managed to survive without serious injuries, though some sustained minor wounds. It is alleged that the bus driver was talking on his cell phone when the incident happened.

Locals who witnessed the accident immediately rushed to the scene and helped the driver bring the students out. Those with injuries were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

There have been several accidents in the past at the same spot. Most recently, there was a car accident at the same spot, which claimed the lives of three people.