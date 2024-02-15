Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference to contest Lok Sabha polls alone in Jammu and Kashmir

| Farooq Abdullahs National Conference To Contest Lok Sabha Polls Alone In Jammu And Kashmir

National Conference party is the third one after Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Admi party (AAP) that decided to contest alone without forging any alliance with Congress in Lok Sabha polls.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 15 February 2024, 03:11 PM

File Photo: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi: In a jolt to INDIA bloc, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah reportedly said that they contest alone in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He rolled out forging alliance with opposition parties.

