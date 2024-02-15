Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference to contest Lok Sabha polls alone in Jammu and Kashmir

National Conference party is the third one after Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Admi party (AAP) that decided to contest alone without forging any alliance with Congress in Lok Sabha polls.
New Delhi: In a jolt to INDIA bloc, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah reportedly said that they contest alone in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He rolled out forging alliance with opposition parties.
