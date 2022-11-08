Farzi Café gives a fabulous twist to their menu

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:51 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

A few of the must-have appetisers include ‘String veg gyoza’, ‘Cheese chili kunafa toast’, ‘Nagarjun chilli chicken’, ‘Bengali fish chop’, and ‘Gongura paneer tikka grill’.

Hyderabad: Farzi Café, located in Jubilee Hills and gestated as a modern Indian bistro, launched its new menu for the season.

This café is known for the amalgamation of futuristic Indian food with traditional Indian flavours and global cuisine. Their new menu is a gastronomic illusion for one’s taste buds and includes dishes like ‘Kale Mango salad’, ‘Chicken Thupka Soup’ and other items.

Their main course comprises ‘Butternut squash gatta curry’, ‘Exotic mushroom Coorg curry glaze’, ‘Farzified egg curry’, ‘Malvani curry with coconut rice’, and many other options.

Their desserts include ‘Cookie crust snicker’, ‘Brownie chocolate ball’, and ‘Strawberry sorbet’.

“We at Farzi Café are continually innovating by introducing new dishes to our menu to create excitement for our guests. We want to provide better service to our consumers. Every Farzi Café around the globe adheres to this continuing procedure. The new menu offers classic global and Indian food as well as other locally popular dishes with a Farzified touch,” said Aman Chainani, managing partner at Farzi Café.

The menu was curated by Chef Aditya Kumar Jha, global culinary head at Farzi Café. He has an experience of 10 years in the culinary field and has worked with many brands across the world. The dishes from the new menu are available for lunch and dinner.