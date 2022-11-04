Enjoy the tantalising flavours of Rajasthani cuisine at Rajthali in Jubilee Hills

Published: Updated On - 03:33 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: Ever since coronavirus hit us almost three years ago, our travel plans have surely gone haywire. If you were dreaming of a trip to Rajasthan to visit all the beautiful palaces there and relishing the mouth-watering cuisine of the State and couldn’t do it because of restrictions, all you have to do is walk into this restaurant at Jubilee hills.

Vegetarians have few places to explore when it comes to food, irrespective of the fact that people, in general, love to try something different from their regular food. If you want to try something out-of-the-box, then Rajthali restaurant welcomes you with their Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisines.

When you enter into the restaurant at Zonah’s Neptune on Road No 36 in Jubilee Hills, you get that Rajasthan feel for sure. While we Hyderabadis love trying new things always, a lot of Rajasthanis who miss their home town can check out this place to enjoy a gastronomic journey with authentic recipes of pure vegetarian dishes of Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisines passed on through centuries.

And the owners made sure to come up with different varieties of dishes from Rajasthan. “If the Rajasthani folk song ‘Padharo Mhare des’ gives a call to people to visit the State, then our restaurant calls out gastronomes to see the centuries of culture and taste its glory,” says owner Satish.

On the menu of the eatery are interesting things like ‘Rose Sharbat’ for welcome drink, while breads include ‘Phulka’, ‘Jeera Paratha’ and ‘Bajre na Rotla’. You can enjoy rice items like ‘Dry Fruit Pulao’ and ‘Masala Khichdi’ with ‘Paneer Tikka Masala’, ‘Aloo Vatana’, ‘Lasuni Undhiyu’, ‘Rajasthani Gatte Ki Sabzi’ and many more. You can round off your meal with ‘Masala Chaas’ or a dessert like ‘Halwa’.