Restriction on loud music only for pubs in Jubilee Hills, clarifies High Court

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:10 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Hyderabad: In what could spell relief for several pubs in the city, the Telangana High Court on Monday clarified that the restriction on playing loud music after 10 pm was applicable to pubs only in the Jubilee Hills area.

Dealing with a plea filed by the Hyderabad Restro Lounges Association, a two-judge panel of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Bhasker Reddy on Monday reaffirmed that the pubs in Jubilee Hills area cannot play loud music after 10 pm. At the same time, the panel clarified that such restrictions are applicable to the pubs in Jubilee Hills only. The Association had contended that a single judge order on the pubs was being applied throughout the city.

The court, meanwhile wondered how pubs were permitted to be run in the vicinity of residential areas and educational institutions. The panel adjourned the case to November 17 for further hearing.