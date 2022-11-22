Fast-track Elkaturthy-Medak Highway works: Harish Rao to officials

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has instructed officials to fast-track the work on the Elkaturthy-Medak Highway.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has instructed officials to fast-track the work on the Elkaturthy-Medak Highway.

During a review meeting with officials of the Revenue department, Roads and Buildings and other department officials in Siddipet on Tuesday, the Minister said the road was being laid for 137.6 KM long in Siddipet and Medak districts.

Also Read Kanti Velugu is continuous process: Harish Rao

Since the road is intersecting with irrigation canals at 12 places, the Minister has suggested the revenue, engineering and irrigation department officials work closely to lay the road at these intersections.

As the road was also touching the drinking water pipelines, Rao has asked them to lay the new pipelines before removing the old ones to avoid any interruption in the water supply.

Saying that the road stretch between Cheryial and Duddeda was totally damaged, Rao instructed officials to take up temporary work on this stretch.

Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, NHAI Deputy Engineer Mohan and others were present.