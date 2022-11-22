Kanti Velugu is continuous process: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Siddipet: Health Minister T Harish Rao said the “Kanti Velugu” programme would be a big relief for poor people who could not consult the doctors at their expense.

Talking to patients after distributing spectacles to them at his camp office on Tuesday, the Health Minister said the health department in the district had identified 3,250 people who were suffering from different eye issues. He said the health department got surgeries performed on 1,300 of them besides giving free spectacles.

Since many elderly persons in rural areas could not afford to pay Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 in private hospitals for the same surgeries and treatment, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had come up with “Kanti Velugu” progamme.

The Minister said that “Kanti Velugu” progamme was a continuous process since the health department had decided to identify people with eye issues on regular basis besides getting them treated.

Meanwhile, farmers of Vitalapur in Chinnakoduru Mandal met the Minister at his office on Tuesday and presented packs of fresh vegetables grown by them in their fields.