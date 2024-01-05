Father-son duo killed in road accident in Nagole

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:10 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a father and his seven-year-old son died when the motorcycle they were traveling, was hit by a rashly driven truck at Papannaguda Chowrasta on Gowrelly road in Nagole on Friday.

The incident occurred when K. Kumar (35), aa resident of Quthbullapur, along with his son K. Sudheer (7) was going on his bike towards Gowrelly.

According to the police, when they reached near Papannaguda Chowrasta, the truck which was allegedly driven rashly, hit the bike, throwing both of them off the vehicle. They died on the spot, police said, adding that efforts were on to identify and nab the truck driver.

The truck driver’s cabin caught fire and partially damaged due to the incident. The driver had fled from the spot immediately after the accident leaving the vehicle.

The Nagole police are investigating.

Mild tension prevailed at the accident spot when the family and relatives of the victims staged a protest demanding stern action against the driver.