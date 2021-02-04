Fathullaguda C&D plant to commence operations by Feb-end

Bricks, sand and other construction material to be manufactured from the waste recycled at this plant

Hyderabad: After the Construction and Demolition (C&D) plant at Jeedimetla that became operational in November last year, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now working on commencing operations at the Fathullaguda plant by the month-end.

According to GHMC officials, nearly 2,000 metric tonnes of C&D waste is being generated in the city every day. The recycling plant at Jeedimetla, set up in association with Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, can recycle 500 metric tonnes of waste a day.

The one at Fathullaguda is also being set up with a capacity to recycle 500 metric tonnes of waste on daily basis. Already, installation of the equipment is under progress and once the installation is done, test runs will be conducted, said an official from GHMC.

To avoid peak hour traffic, transportation of C&D waste from the transfer stations and other locations to the plant in Jeedimetla is being done during early morning or late evenings, he said. Fully covered vehicles are being utilised for transporting the waste to the plant to avoid inconvenience to other road users and also to control dust emission.

The recycling plant at Jeedimelta was set up at a cost of nearly Rs 12 crore. It is first of its kind facility in the State, the largest plant in South India and second-largest plant in the country. The process is scientific as per C&D waste management rules and has adopted ‘wet process’ to prevent dust pollution.

Hyderabad happens to be the 5th city after Delhi, Surat, Visakhapatnam and Ahmedabad to set up C&D waste recycling plants. After adopting the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016, the municipal corporation is setting up recycling plants.

Through the recycled waste bricks, sand and other materials which are useful in construction can be manufactured. In the absence of scientific disposal mechanism, the majority of the waste was being dumped on the roadsides, nalas and at open places.

