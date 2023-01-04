FCI asks Telangana to supply only fortified raw rice

Earlier, the FCI accepted the non-fortified rice but has been accepting only fortified rice since the Rabi season of 2021-22.

Published Date - 07:21 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: The Food Corporation of India on Tuesday issued orders to the Telangana government to supply only fortified raw rice for the Kharif Marketing Season of 2021-22 which is pending with the State. Earlier, the FCI accepted the non-fortified rice but has been accepting only fortified rice since the Rabi season of 2021-22.

In a communication here, FCI regional general manager N Ashok Kumar instructed the divisional managers in the State to ensure that no non-fortified raw rice is accepted beyond January 7. He informed that currently the FCI was accepting some quantity of non-nortified raw rice only from KMS 2021-22 (Kharif/Vaanakalam crop). Only fortified rice was being accepted for the last two seasons i.e. Rabi (Yasangi) season of 2021-22 and Kharif (Vaanakalam) season of 2022-23.

Considering the decline in demand for non-fortified rice in recipient regions, the FCI has directed officials to accept only fortified raw rice pertaining to Kharif Marketing Season of 2021-22 to be handed over by the millers with effect from January 9. Accordingly, all the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation and the rice millers have been intimated for strict compliance.

Meanwhile, the paddy procurement for Kharif Marketing Season (Vaanakalam crop) for 2022-23 is going on at a brisk pace in Telangana. As on Tuesday, the Civil Supplies Corporation procured nearly 62 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers across the State and is expected to procure around 75 lakh tonnes before Sankranthi festival. The State government made preparations to purchase around one crore tonnes of paddy from farmers during this season, as against paddy crop production of around 1.4 crore tonnes.