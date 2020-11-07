FCI should relax norms to help flood-hit farmers: Gangula  

he Minister inaugurated the paddy purchasing center at Bommakal on Saturday

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar appealed to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to relax its norms to extend support to farmers, who lost their crops due to unseasonal rains. The Minister inaugurated the paddy purchasing center at Bommakal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured to provide all kinds of assistance to farmers who lost their crops due to unseasonal rains. Based on the advice by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, farmers have cultivated fine variety paddy. Government would procure every grain by providing a suitable price. Farmers should not believe the provocative statements of political leaders and set the crop on fire. So far, 3 lakh metric tons of paddy was procured by spending 620 crore. Of that 95,000 metric tons were of fine variety, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .