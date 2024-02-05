Fear of defeat: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay trying to divide people, says Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was trying to develop a local-non-local division among Karimnagar parliament constituency voters, said Vinod

Senior BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar addressing the party workers meeting held in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: Senior BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said that with a fear of defeat in the coming parliament elections, BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was trying to develop a local-non-local division among Karimnagar parliament constituency voters.

Informing that he was born in Karimnagar, he said that in politics, there would not be any scope for the local and non-local issue since anyone could contest from anywhere. Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who belongs to Gujarat, contest from Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh, he asked. Not only Modi, about 50 BJP leaders were contesting from different places, Vinod Kumar said while addressing the Karimnagar assembly constituency BRS workers meeting held in Chintakunta here on Monday.

Despite his defeat in the 2019 election, he has been staying in Karimnagar and was always in the public domain. However, Sanjay Kumar was confined to Hyderabad after his victory as MP. On the Congress party, he said the Congress came to power by telling lies and making impossible promises. Unable to digest the development made possible by K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Congress had spread wrong propaganda and came to power by misleading the people, he said.

