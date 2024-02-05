BRS workers burn CM’s effigy at Suryapet

Speaking on the occasion, BRS State secretary Y Venkateshwarlu said the language of the Chief Minister at a media conference resembled that of street rowdies, which was not acceptable in a democracy.

Suryapet: The BRS workers on Monday staged a protest at the Telugu Talli statue here and burnt an effigy of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, protesting against the objectionable words he used against BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Revanth Reddy should keep in mind that if there was no KCR, the formation of Telangana would not have been possible and that Revanth Reddy would never have become Chief Minister.

He said the people of the State were watching the behaviour of Revanth Reddy and would teach him a lesson at the appropriate time. The people were also laughing at the decision of the State government to change the vehicle registration number prefix from TS to TG and to change the Telangana Talli statue, he said.