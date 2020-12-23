Fearing parents’ refusal, lovers jump into well in Mahabubabad

The bodies were found floating in the well on Wednesday by some farmers who were passing by.

Mahabubabad: Fearing refusal from parents to their marriage, a 22-year-old woman and a 18-year-old boy who were in a relationship, jumped into an open agriculture well to death at Vadla Thanda under Raju Thanda Gram Panchayat limits of Garla mandal in the district.

The bodies were found floating in the well on Wednesday by some farmers who were passing by. The deceased were identified as Bhukya Praveena (22), daughter of Mangilal, and Guguloth Prashanth (18), son of Mohan. The duo went missing from the village three days ago. It is learnt that they had been in a relationship for some time now. But their parents were not aware of their affair.

On learning about the incident, Garla-Bayyaram, CI, Tirupathi and SI Ravi Naiak along with the staff reached the spot and fished out the bodies from the well. The bodies were shifted to Mahabubabad Government Hospital for post mortem. The police are investigating into the matter after registering a case.

With the suicide of two youngsters, a pall of gloom descended on Vadla Thanda. The couple, sources said, took the extreme step as they felt that the parents from either side would not accept their marriage as the boy was a minor.

