Feeling gloomy at the end of the year? There’s science behind it

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:46 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: Have you ever felt gloomy, anxious, and hopeless as we approach the end of a year? What netizens call the end-of-the-year syndrome in jest, turns out, has substantiated scientific reasoning.

Clinical Psychologist and Founder of Anchoring Minds, Purvi Maski says that along with hormonal changes, sunlight deficiency and climatic changes are also important factors in the onset of any psychological disorder.

“Some people experience mood fluctuations towards the end of a year. During this period, they may have symptoms like feeling lonely, fatigue, hopelessness, withdrawal from things, and not being excited in general. Now, this is something that we call SAD.”

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a condition that is rooted in hormonal and neurochemical changes, and is a type of depression that is related to seasonal changes. It is treatable and is observed more in young adults and women, she adds.

Explaining the root causes of SAD, she explains, “Every human body has a specific circadian rhythm that helps our body function, and the two most important hormones of our body – serotonin and melatonin are important for that rhythm to work. During the end of the year, given the climatic conditions, these hormones may not secrete enough leading to these feelings.”

According to her, professionals in the mental healthcare industry often observe a stark rise in the number of consultations post-January. She also suggests that people consult a mental health expert in the early stages of experiencing these symptoms.

Tips:

Make sure to be exposed to the sun at least for 10 minutes every day

Meet loved ones and spend time bonding with them

Indulge in any physical activity

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule

Make a list of things that worked out in the past year and another list of things you are looking forward to in the next year