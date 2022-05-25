Ferring Pharma announces additional Euro 60 million expansion plans for Hyderabad

Published Date - 06:11 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: Switzerland headquartered Ferring Pharma has announced the establishment of another formulation unit in India at Hyderabad for manufacturing of its product called Pentasa (Mesalazine).

Ferring will invest approximately € 60 million (about Rs 500 crore) over the next 2-3 years for establishing this manufacturing facility. Pentasa is a Ferring product used for the treatment and long-term management of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. It is prescribed to treat the mild to moderate symptoms of active IBD as well as used widely as maintenance therapy to reduce the risk of recurrent attacks.

Pentasa is available as tablets and granules (sachets) within Europe and the rest of the world, with the exception of the US. In the US, Shire US, sells Pentasa under a trademark license from Ferring. Ferring produces the active pharmaceutical ingredient .

As of 2020 (QYResearch), Ferring was the largest Mesalazine producer in the world. At present, Ferring has only one formulation unit for producing Pentasa in St Prex, Switzerland and now Ferring has decided to establish another formulation unit at Hyderabad.

The announcement was made after Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s meeting with leadership of Ferring including Alessandro Gilio (Executive Vice President and Chief Manufacturing and Supply Officer), Armin Metzger ( Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer), Francois Hosotte (Vice President Strategic Projects and Engineering ) and others at World Economic Forum, Davos.

“I’m delighted to announce the expansion of Ferring Pharma in Hyderabad. I had the pleasure of inaugurating the facility only last month and just a month after, the company has decided to invest additional Euro 60 million based on their seamless experience of setting up their first facility in Hyderabad. This only reinstates the confidence global companies are reposing in Hyderabad’s ecosystem and also a testament to the pro-business policies of Telangana Government,” said Rama Rao.

Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Lifesciences Director Shakthi M Nagappan were also present during the meeting.

Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years and has a portfolio covering treatments from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, privately-owned Ferring now employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in more than 50 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.

