Kishan Reddy to launch new light and sound show at Golconda Fort on Wednesday

Former union Minister and Actor Chirinjeevi and eminent writer and Rajya Sabha member Vijayendra Prasad will also attend the programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 06:14 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will launch a new Light and Sound show at Golconda Fort on Wednesday. He will also inaugurate the Facade Illumination at the Fort.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the two projects have been taken up by the Ministry of Culture as part of improving facilities at the Golconda Fort and to enhance the tourist experience. Former union Minister and Actor Chirinjeevi and eminent writer and Rajya Sabha member Vijayendra Prasad will also attend the programme.

The existing light and sound show of Golconda was launched in 1993 which relies on fixed lights and pre-recorded soundtracks and in order to upgrade the show to the international level and make effective use of the new technologies, the present multimedia show has been conceived, the statement stated. The new 3D mapping projection show is highly dynamic and embraces the latest and most advanced state-of-the-art technology available. This includes high-resolution projectors, laser lights, and moving heads making it more captivating and providing an immersive experience to the audience.

The iconic Golconda fort facade is being used to narrate the enriching and glorious story of Golconda spanning almost 800 years.