Few trains from Hyderabad cancelled due to restoration works at Bahanga Bazar station

Shalimar – Secunderabad, Hyderabad – Shalimar and Secunderabad – Shalimar trains to run on June 28 and 30 have been cancelled

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Due to restoration works at Bahanga Bazar station of Kharagpur – Bhadrak section, certain trains from the city were cancelled.

Accordingly, the Shalimar – Secunderabad, Hyderabad – Shalimar and Secunderabad – Shalimar trains to run on June 28 and 30 have been cancelled.

Railway officials requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly.

