| Scr To Extend Special Trains In July August To Clear Extra Rush Of Passengers

SCR to extend special trains in July, August to clear extra rush of passengers

SCR officials requested citizens to make note of the change in the schedule and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, trains between Subedarganj – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Subedarganj, Kakinada Town – Lingampalli, Lingampalli – Kakinada Town, Kacheguda – Madurai, Madurai – Kacheguda, Secunderabad – Ramanathapuram, Ramanathapuram – Secunderabad, Kacheguda – Nagercoil, Nagercoil – Kacheguda, Patna – Secunderabad, Hyderabad – Patna, Secunderabad – Patna, Danapur – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Danapur have been extended between July 3 to August 30.

SCR officials requested citizens to make note of the change in the schedule and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.