FIFA WC 2022: Uruguay eliminated despite 2-0 win over Ghana

By AP Published Date - 10:53 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Uruguay players stand on the pitch at the end of the World Cup group H soccer match between Ghana and Uruguay, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar (AP Photo)

Al Wakrah: Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday.

The result also put Ghana out of the competition.

Suarez played a key role in both first-half goals for Uruguay scored by Giorgian De Arrascaeta.

Uruguay was in a position to go through until South Korea’s late goal gave it a 2-1 win over Portugal in the other Group H game. That meant Uruguay needed to score one more goal in the dying minutes of its game to qualify.

It didn’t and Suarez was distraught on the sidelines and covered his face with his shirt having been substituted in what was likely his last World Cup appearance.